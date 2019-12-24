MONTREAL -- It’s looking like a green (read: brown) holiday season this year with the warmer-than-usual temperatures melting the snow across Montreal.

The mercury will dip slightly on Tuesday from Monday’s balmy spring-like weather, but it won’t quite be enough to bring the white stuff.

The high on this sunny day is expected to be -1 degree Celsius; with wind chill, it’ll feel more like -8 degrees Celsius in the morning and -3 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

For anyone waiting for flurries…Environment Canada predicts that’ll start closer to Friday, where periods of rain and snow are expected to last throughout the weekend.