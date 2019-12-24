A green Christmas? Environment Canada says don't expect snow before Santa's visit
Quinn Farm co-owners Phil and Stephanie Quinn carry Christmas Trees that are ready for customers on their farm in Notre-Dame-de-L'lle-Perrot west of Montreal, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- It’s looking like a green (read: brown) holiday season this year with the warmer-than-usual temperatures melting the snow across Montreal.
The mercury will dip slightly on Tuesday from Monday’s balmy spring-like weather, but it won’t quite be enough to bring the white stuff.
The high on this sunny day is expected to be -1 degree Celsius; with wind chill, it’ll feel more like -8 degrees Celsius in the morning and -3 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.
For anyone waiting for flurries…Environment Canada predicts that’ll start closer to Friday, where periods of rain and snow are expected to last throughout the weekend.