'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as "a kind man" and "a generous soul" who was taken far too soon.
Michael Chintakis, 31, was struck at around 1 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Henri-Bourassa Boulevard Ouest and de l'Acadie Boulevard in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. Augustin Wesley Katimba, 30, was also struck in the collision.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 23-year-old Antoine Dubuc, attempted to flee on foot after the crash and was later arrested, according to police. He is facing six charges, including impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and fleeing the scene of a deadly collision.
Chintakis' longtime friend, Luciano Ciccone, was devastated to get a call from his mother telling him that his friend had been killed.
"It was a really painful way to start the new year," he said in an interview with CTV News on Thursday.
Ciccone and another longtime friend started an online fundraiser to help the family plan a funeral and to give Chintakis a permanent memorial. Ciccone described him as "always optimistic" and a "cheerful guy" who was loved by many.
Michael Chintakis, 31, with his dog Cashew. Chintakis was one of two people killed in a hit-and-run in Montreal on Jan. 1, 2024. (Submitted photo)
"Was easy to talk to, was honest in his praise, honest in his way of talking to people. I don't think anyone disliked him and I think it shows with the amount of support and encouragement people have been offering to his family and his friends. We're so grateful," he said.
Another friend, Spiros Ilias, is helping with the fundraising efforts. He said in an interview with The Canadian Press that Chintakis was walking on foot to his home for a New Year's Eve party and that he was later alerted to two bodies in the street outside.
"It's a complete tragedy," Ilias said in the interview on Wednesday.
Chintakis would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Jan. 14.
"He was my everything," Ilias said. "He motivated me when we were young to become a good person, so you could say I'm the person I am because of him."
The accused is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
SECOND VICTIM KILLED ON HIS BIRTHDAY
Namibia's ambassador to the United States, Margaret Mensah-Williams, identified the second victim in the crash as Augustin Wesley Katimba. In a post on Facebook, she wrote that the 30-year-old had just celebrated his birthday on Dec. 31 and was heading home from church when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
"He was just 2 minutes from home," she said in the post. "We would like you to convey our sincere condolences to the bereaved families, friends and colleagues and keep them in prayer during this hour of darkness. May their souls be blessed and rise in glory."
In less than 24 hours, the GoFundMe for Chintakis' family has raised more than $21,000.
"The outpouring of love and support has been nothing short of astonishing and has not gone unnoticed," reads a message on the fundraiser website.
Speaking to CTV News on Thursday, Ciccone said raising money is helping him cope with the sudden loss.
He said he hopes it sends a message that people should not take their friends or loved ones for granted.
"Michael was a remarkable man, beloved by many, admired by all," he said.
"I think it's nice to remind our friends that we care about them and we love them before it's too late. I think it's important that we're honest with the people we surround ourselves with and just remind them that they're valued and they are appreciated. I think that will go a long way."
With files from CTV News Montreal's Angela Mackenzie
