A frigid week in Montreal could end with periods of snow

There's not a speck of snow on the ground in Montreal, but it feels like there might as well be.

On Sunday morning, temperatures in the region reached a low of -5 C with a wind chill index of -17 C.

Snow boots can stay in storage for the next few days -- but the cold wind is expected to stick around, so keep your scarves, hats and mittens at the ready.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Montreal is expecting a wind chill of -14 C Sunday evening and -19 C overnight, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

A weak system will skim southern Quebec today. The snow associated with it will barely cross the border leaving no significant accumulation.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/s8yhyAascs — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) December 11, 2022

Sunnier skies will appear on Monday, but not much will change on the temperature front, with a forecasted low of -12 C and a wind chill of -19 C.

The frigid forecast will ease up heading into the weekend, when warmer temperatures and cloudy skies are expected to bring some snow.

ECCC says Thursday could reach a high of 0 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Periods of snow are expected on Friday and Saturday.