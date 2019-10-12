MONTREAL -- The Montreal Fire Department called the SPVM to an apartment fire in Verdun after investigators deemed it suspicious.

The fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. Saturday inside an apartment in a building on Galt St. near Verdun Rd.

feu de batiment - GALT/CLAUDE- intervention maitrisée pic.twitter.com/s9ffiVnhNY — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) October 12, 2019

Six apartments needed to be evacuated and the file has been transfered to the SPVM's arson squad.

The fire caused heavy damage inside the apartment, and no one was injured in the blaze.