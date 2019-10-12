A fire that broke out in a Verdun apartment deemed suspicious
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:16PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Fire Department called the SPVM to an apartment fire in Verdun after investigators deemed it suspicious.
The fire broke out around 9:40 a.m. Saturday inside an apartment in a building on Galt St. near Verdun Rd.
Six apartments needed to be evacuated and the file has been transfered to the SPVM's arson squad.
The fire caused heavy damage inside the apartment, and no one was injured in the blaze.
