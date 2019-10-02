MONTREAL -- Montreal firefighers say that a two-alarm fire at a home in a residential section of Notre Dame de Grace is now under control.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, an explosion that was heard by residents blocks away caused the blaze at the home on Macmahon Ave. near Somerled Ave.

Firefighters had cut off power to parts of the neighbourhood as they worked to contain the fire.

One person who was in the duplex at the time the fire started was not seriously hurt and was treated at the scene.

The building is in a densely residential area of NDG just metres away from an elementary school.