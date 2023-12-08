A final peek inside Montreal's former National Film Board building

Sitting on almost 5 hectares of land, the former National Film Board (NFB) building in Montreal has been an icon of Canadian arts since the 1950s.

The building just off the Metropolitan Expressway became the NFB's Montreal headquarters in 1956. Although it's been largely empty since 2019, there are still remnants of the glory days.

The Canada Lands Company is redeveloping the building, converting it into housing, including affordable and social options.

Watch the above video to take a tour of the historic building.