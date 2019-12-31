MONTREAL -- New Year's Eve is, for many Montrealers, the biggest party night of the year. (For some of us, it's a struggle just to stay up until midnight, but that's another story ...)

If you are ringing in 2020 tonight in Montreal, here are a few things to remember:

- The Montreal metro is running all night. (If you're planning multiple trips, the STM recommends its Unlimited Evening fare, which costs $5.50 and allows unlimited trips between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.)

- Operation Nez Rouge volunteers will be out in full force offering rides for those in no condition to drive home. The rides are free, but volunteers will gladly accept donations.

- The biggest public New Year's Eve celebration in the city will be down at the Jacques-Cartier Pier in Old Montreal. This year's party starts at 7 p.m and will feature sets by Quebec artists including musical acts Bleu Jeans Bleu, Heartstreets and Bernard Adamus and comedian Neev.

- Tourism Montreal has a comprehensive guide of other NYE outing options here.

- If you're staying in, the Habs will be working on New Year's Eve, taking on the Hurricanes in Carolina.

- Radio-Canada's Bye-Bye, its satirical year-end special, kicks off at 10 p.m.

- And if you're just going to drift into 2020 catching up on the year that was, check out our 2019-in-review coverage here, here, here and here.

Happy New Year and have a great 2020!