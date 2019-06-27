Featured Video
A few small stamps for man: Canada Post unveils Apollo 11 commemorative stamps
Canada Post has unveiled 11 stamps to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing
Steve Rompre, CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 3:54PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:29PM EDT
Canada Post unveiled two stamps Thursday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission that landed humans on the moon for the first time.
Governor General Julie Payette participated in the ceremony.
“We were there with our expertise, we were there with our manpower, we were there with our brains and our will to contribute to this huge exploration,” she said.
The mission was a giant leap for human space exploration. Canadians contributed with their ingenuity and innovation, inclusing Canadian engineers working at NASA, and a company based in Longueuil, that built part of the lunar lander, helping make the mission a success.
The stamp issue, designed by Matthew Clark of Subplot Design Inc. and illustrated by Mack Sztaba, is available in a booklet of 10 stamps and a pane of six.
