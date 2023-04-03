A few rainy days ahead as Montreal crawls into spring

Montreal is finally breaking from winter's grip, but not without a few more days of slushy weather.

The city saw light snow Monday morning, expected to switch to rain in the early afternoon. On-and-off rain is forecasted throughout the day, with a high of 8 C.

Temperatures will hit a low of 1 C overnight, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The skies will clear up slightly on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 9 C.

On Wednesday, temperatures will dip back down to 2 C, with another day of snow and rain in the forecast. Thursday will warm up to 11 C but with more rain.

Friday is expected to break the spell, leading into a weekend of sunny skies with a high of 11 C on Sunday.