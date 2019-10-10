A family is asking for help in locating missing man with Alzheimer's
The SPVM and family of Joselino Correia are asking for the public's assistance in locating the 62-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's.
MONTREAL -- A man suffering from Alzheimer's has been missing from his home in Anjou since Wednesday morning and his family is asking for assistance in locating him.
Joselino Correia's family reports that the 62-year-old left home around 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 without giving any information of where he was going, which was unusual.
The SPVM is asking for help in locating him.
Joselino Correia is caucasian with short salt and pepper hair and a moustache. He is 5'9" and weighs about 130 pounds; he speaks French and Portuguese.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing blue jeans, a red, black and white plaid coat and black and white Nike shoes. He frequents parks and libraries.
The SPVM invites anyone with information about Joselino Correia to contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.
