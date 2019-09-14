

The Canadian Press





An active search is underway for a man who crashed his car in Saint-Lazare and fled, abandoning his seriously injured female passenger.

The driver crashed into a tree Saturday at around 6:35 a.m. on Rue Des Marguerites near Rue Des Lilas, and fled on foot.

He is actively wanted by the police, said SQ Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The man fled without assisting his 20-year-old female passenger who was trapped inside the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, but there is no fear for her life.

A large security perimeter was erected around the damaged vehicle, and a dog handler from the SQ will assist in trying to find the man.