A driver crashed and left seriously injured woman trapped in car
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:59AM EDT
An active search is underway for a man who crashed his car in Saint-Lazare and fled, abandoning his seriously injured female passenger.
The driver crashed into a tree Saturday at around 6:35 a.m. on Rue Des Marguerites near Rue Des Lilas, and fled on foot.
He is actively wanted by the police, said SQ Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.
The man fled without assisting his 20-year-old female passenger who was trapped inside the vehicle.
She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, but there is no fear for her life.
A large security perimeter was erected around the damaged vehicle, and a dog handler from the SQ will assist in trying to find the man.
