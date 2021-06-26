SAINTE-ANNE-DU-LAC, QUE. -- A dirt bike rider suffered serious injuries after a crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Sainte-Anne-du-Lac, in the Laurentians, about three hours north of Montreal.

According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the Constantineau campground.

The first information gathered by the SQ suggests that the 55-year-old motocross rider was driving on the Tour-du-Lac road when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the ditch.

The man was transported to a hospital in Mont-Laurier.

According to the SQ, he was alone at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet.