SAINTE-ANNE-DU-LAC, QUE. -- A dirt bike rider suffered serious injuries after a crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Sainte-Anne-du-Lac, in the Laurentians, about three hours north of Montreal.
According to the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the Constantineau campground.
The first information gathered by the SQ suggests that the 55-year-old motocross rider was driving on the Tour-du-Lac road when he lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the ditch.
The man was transported to a hospital in Mont-Laurier.
According to the SQ, he was alone at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 25, 2021.