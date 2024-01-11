A difficult return to the classroom for teachers, students after strikes

It's the first week back to school, but that doesn't mean all teachers are back in the classroom.

According to parents and students at Jeanne-Mance High School in Montreal, two teachers, one in ethics and another who taught math, science, geography and history, have decided not to return.

"The teachers have no energy, they really look like they're on the verge of burnout," Secondary 5 student Maé Lapointe told Noovo-Info.

Parents say they don't understand why one teacher oversees so many subjects.

"It's a bit risky for the child because [the teacher] won't really be able to teach everything," parent Mourad Kebali said. "I opt for specialization. A math teacher is a math teacher."

Kathleen Legault, president of the Association montréalaise des directions d'établissement scolaire (AMDES) says the problem is most evident at the secondary level.

"People who arrive and have less seniority often don't access to positions that are perhaps more interesting, where you work with a single grade and a single subject," she said.

In the wake of last year's mass strike action, which saw thousands of teachers walk out during stalled collective agreement negotiations, Legault says she worries there could be a wave of resignations.

"If they see the agreement and say it's not good enough, we could see more resignations, and that worries us," she said.

Tuesday, the Quebec government unveiled its $300 million catch-up plan to help students get back up to speed after the strikes.

"We are taking every means possible to allow our students to overcome the difficulties created by the strikes and try to bring as many of these students as possible to success," Education Minister Bernard Drainville said.

The minister estimates half a million children will need additional help, adding over the next two weeks, it will be up to teachers to evaluate their students and make recommendations to their parents.

The ministry says it will provide free after-hours tutoring, additional language training for immigrant students, free summer school for high schoolers at risk of dropping out and give money to community groups.

He said the funds will be allocated based on needs.