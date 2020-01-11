MONTREAL -- Ten years after the devastating earthquake in Haiti on Jan. 12, 2010 which left more than 200,000 dead and 300,000 injured, two days of commemoration activities are planned in Montreal.

The earthquake has left more than a million homeless in the capital Port-au-Prince and the consequences of the devastating magnitude 7 earthquake are still felt today.

In Montreal, the Maison d'Haïti initiative is above all a symbol of reflection, hope and solidarity with survivors and the Haitian community.

Forty groups, organizations and artists will participate on Saturday and Sunday in workshops, conferences, documentary film screenings and round tables.

All of the commemoration activities are free of charge on the TOHU website, located in the heart of the Haitian community of Montreal in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

Maison d'Haïti executive director Marjorie Villefranche said that the last initiative of its kind dates back to five years ago, and attracted 2,000 visitors over three days. Just like today, the Maison d'Haïti joined forces with Tohu to hold commemoration activities.

According to Villefranche, the Haitian diaspora has some 150,000 people in Canada, almost all of whom are based in Quebec and the greater Montreal region.