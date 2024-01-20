A decade after 32 seniors died in a massive fire, some Quebec care homes struggle to install sprinklers
Ten years after the L'Isle-Verte tragedy, around a quarter of seniors' residences (RPAs) in Quebec are still struggling to comply with the requirement to install sprinklers, while hundreds of others have had to close their doors because, in many cases, they were unable to afford the investment.
The fire at the Résidence du Havre on Jan. 23, 2014 claimed the lives of 32 elderly people and shook the entire province.
Coroner Cyrille Delâge's enquiry, which culminated in the submission of a lengthy report in January 2015, led the government to adopt regulations requiring sprinklers to be installed in all public seniors' homes (RPAs), with certain exceptions for residences housing fewer than 10 people.
Small residences in trouble
As of Dec. 31, according to data provided to The Canadian Press by the office of the Minister responsible for Seniors, Sonia Bélanger, 353 of Quebec's 1,413 RPAs had still not installed sprinklers. However, 184 of these have fewer than 10 units and could get an exemption if they have complied with other fire safety requirements.
It should be pointed out, however, that these 353 residences represent only 4.5 per cent of existing RPA units. In other words, it is the small existing residences that are having the most difficulty complying.
Larger complexes for seniors have a much stronger financial capacity, and all the residences that have been built in recent years have incorporated the cost of sprinkler systems into the overall construction cost.
The 169 residences that cannot benefit from exemptions "may no longer be compliant on Dec. 2, 2024, and therefore no longer have the right to operate," explained Hans Brouillette, director of public affairs at the Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés (RQRA). "The deadline now seems really too fast to hope that everyone will be compliant by then."
Delâge suggested giving residences five years to comply. This deadline was eventually extended to Dec. 2, 2024. Four successive versions of an assistance program to cover these investments were offered.
Assistance clearly underestimated
However, the assistance offered severely underestimates the real costs of the investment required and, in the case of RPAs with more than 30 units, does not provide 100 per cent of this already inadequate assessment.
Brouillette gives the example of a 20-unit residence located in the regions. The owner is, therefore, entitled to the full subsidy of $7,000 per unit, for a total of $140,000. However, the appraisal for his installation is $300,000.
"The contractor will incur travel, accommodation and meal expenses. In other cases, it will be necessary to connect to the municipal water supply system. We've seen bids for $100,000, but the subsidy for such a connection is only $40,000. Where is the missing $60,000 going to come from?" said Brouillette.
Added to this in recent years have been inflation, rising interest rates and labour costs.
In addition, not only have insurance premiums risen significantly, the installation of sprinklers itself increases the premium due to the risk of leaking pipes and consequent water damage to walls and ceilings.
Broken business models
"This regulation, more than any other, has caused costs to soar. It's the one that's hurting the most and it's the one that's sounding the death knell for many homes," saud Brouillette. "These are sudden amounts that break your business model and your ability to finance the work. So, closures become inevitable, and certainly, the majority of closures are attributable to this measure."
He pointed out that in any industry or service, safety comes at a price and that when regulations are tightened, the costs will be passed on to the consumer, the user or the customer.
"In the case of RPAs, this is not possible for two main reasons: firstly, rent control -- rent increases are regulated, unlike in other sectors where there is no price control -- and secondly, seniors' ability to pay," he said. "So, yes, we can increase their security, but where do we get the income to pay for this increased security imposed on us by regulation?
"The cost has to be amortized over a smaller number of units, which means fewer rental revenues. Clearly, this was a major challenge for small homes."
We like to say that lives are priceless, but...
According to RQRA, Quebec should have assumed the entire financing of these facilities from the outset.
"That was the solution. It's too late now. A thousand seniors' residences have closed in the last 10 years, not all because of sprinklers, of course, but that's a major problem," said Brouillette. "The government should have paid in full. The government is taxpayers' money. Do we all want a higher level of safety in our homes? We all agree that lives are priceless. We like to say that, that lives are priceless, but they are when it comes to measuring the ability to pay.
"Can we afford it? Probably yes, if we make the right choices and prioritise in the right way. Collectively, we should have asked ourselves these questions at the time and answered them with a 100% subsidy."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 20, 2024.
