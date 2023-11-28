A day of tributes for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl ahead of national memorial

The unprecedented outpouring of love for the late Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will culminate Tuesday evening in a national tribute ceremony before thousands of spectators at Montreal's Bell Centre.

The ceremony, organized jointly by the artist's family and the Quebec government, will be secular and closed to the media, although it is expected to be broadcast live on social networks.

Earlier in the day, MNAs from all four parties rose in the National Assembly to acknowledge the singer's contribution to Quebec society, following the tabling of a motion by the Parti Québécois to recognize, among other things, his "exceptional contribution to Quebec song and its recognition abroad."

"I know politicians aren't your favourite people," acknowledged Québec solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal.

"But I promise one thing: there's not a day goes by when I and my colleagues here won't be working to make Quebec a country that fights against inequality," she added.

For his part, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre-Plamondon called on Quebecers to "implement what he sang."

"Let's take care of our world. Let's leave the planet better than we found it. Let's be proud of Quebec and stand up for it," he said.

Liberal leader Marc Tanguay spoke of how Cowboys Fringants' songs have touched his personal life as a member of the "Passe-Partout generation" and said he was particularly moved by the song "Les étoiles filantes."

"I'll always remember one evening in 2004, I'm in my car, it's the end of the day. (...) I have a new job, a new house, Élisabeth our oldest was born in January of this year, and I hear Karl Tremblay's voice on the radio," he recalled, reciting lyrics from the song.

Coalistion Avenir Québec (CAQ) MNA Samuel Poulin also took the floor to say how much the group had also left its mark on the younger generation.

"As a young man, as a young woman, he reflected our anguish, our pain, our questioning. He was also a lamplighter in the doubts that life puts in our path."

A minute's silence was then observed in the Salon bleu.

Premier François Legault will attend the national tribute ceremony at the Bell Centre on Tuesday evening in front of several thousand Quebecers. Legault is scheduled to address journalists before the ceremony.

Tickets for the event sold out in just a few minutes last week.

Karl Tremblay passed away on Nov. 15 after battling prostate cancer for several years. Until recently, the band had been performing but had announced the postponement of their many shows scheduled for the fall.

Although Quebecers had been aware of his diagnosis since 2022, his death sent shockwaves across the province.

The flag at the National Assembly was flown at half-mast all day Tuesday on the central tower of the Parliament Building. The Samuel-de-Champlain bridge will also be illuminated in blue and white throughout the evening in tribute to the singer.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 28, 2023.