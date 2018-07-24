Name of the event: A Day in the Country BBQ

Date, Time & Address of the event: Saturday, July 28, 11 am to 4 pm. 27 chemin Murphy, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Exit 28 off Highway 40, right on Harwood (Rte 342), right at the first light onto Murphy

A short description of the event: BBQ with vegetarian options, Raffle, Barn Tours, Hay Rides, Bouncy House & Horse Rides for children,

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: A Horse Tale Rescue, Debbie Dore, 514-210-1080