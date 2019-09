Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News Montreal





A 57-year-old cyclist is in hospital with head injuries after he was involved in a collision with two cars driven by a 72-year-old and 47-year-old near Saint-Michel Blvd. and Cremazie around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Montreal police confirmed that there is no fear for the man's life and he is expected to recover from the crash.