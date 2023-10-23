A cyclist dies after a collision in Saint-Lucien, Que.

A cyclist in his 70s died after being struck by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Saint-Lucien, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

Emergency services were called to the Route des Rivières at around 4:50 p.m. in the municipality east of Drummondville.

"According to preliminary information, the cyclist was hit by a vehicle for a reason that remains unknown at this time," said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital for treatment of nervous shock.

A re-enactor and an SQ investigator were on the scene to shed light on the circumstances of this event.