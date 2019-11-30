A crash in Boisbriand leaves driver fighting for his life
Published Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:06AM EST
BOISBRIAND -- A 55-year-old man is fighting for his life following a car crash in the Laurentians.
The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday morning on Grande-Allee Blvd. in the northbound lanes near Boisbriand.
The driver was alone in his vehicle and lost control, crashing into a tree.
According to a spokesperson for Therese-De-Blainville police, witnesses said the driver was travelling at high speeds just before the crash.
Traffic was closed in the area as a security perimeter was erected.
The driver was a resident of the area.