

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





A celebration was held in Cote des Neiges, as the borough unveiled the newly minted Martin Luther King Park Sept. 8.

The former Kent Park is at the corner of Cote Des Neiges Rd. and Kent Ave., and the City of Montreal's executive committee decided to rename it in April.

Former Liberal Attorney General and Minister of Justice Irwin Cotler was at King's iconic "I have a dream" speech in 1963.

"I remember most Martin Luther King in that imortal 'I have a dream' speech saying he dreams of a day where his four young children will be judged not by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character," he said. "That's a universal message for us all, of the inherent dignity of each and every human being and the equal dignity of all human beings."

The park is near two other parks in the area named after Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said the city is the first in Canada to formally recognize King's contribution to society.