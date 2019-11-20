MONTREAL - A Concordia student is concerned for her safety after a 38-year-old man harassed her, she says.

The man, Adamo Bono, in 2017 was found not criminally responsible because of mental disorder after he assaulted two women. He spent four months in the Jewish General Hospital but was released in March of 2018.

The student, Anastasia Boldireff, said he approached her as she crossed a street near Concordia University's downtown campus last month.

"Basically he was saying 'would you want to go on a date? I love your smile; you have a really pretty smile,'" she said. "When we got to the door, I said 'no, I'm not attracted to you,' and then he grabbed me."

She said she pulled away and left. Days later, Bono appeared at a coffee shop where she was meeting a friend, Boldireff said.

She tried to leave, but he blocked her path, she said.

"I tried to exit to the door to the right; he would go to the right; I tried to move to the left, he moved to the left," she said. "He said 'I've been following you' ... and he said 'you smiled at me, I want to see you smile under me.'"

Bono insisted on getting her phone number and grabbed her, she said. To de-escalate the situation, she agreed, instead, to take his phone number, she said.

"He was smiling," she remembered. "He said: 'I've never met a woman like you. You're actually going to call me.' I said: 'ok, I'll call you. If you let go of my wrist, I'll call you.'"

After he left, she went to the police and gave them his phone number, she said.

"[A police officer] told me that I should take better care of myself because the phone number and the name that I had given identified with a man that was in the system with a previous offense," she said.

Police later arrested Bono and charged him with two counts of harassment.

Having learned that he had been found not criminally responsible for similar accusations in the past, Bolidreff wondered if the judicial system was too lax.

Bono's bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

