A colourful, inclusive festival kicks off at Complexe Desjardins
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 8:27PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:18AM EDT
Carnaval des Couleurs comes to Complexe Desjardins this week.
The festival runs from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. It's an opportunity for under-represented communities to be seen, the organizers say.
"Multi-cultural communities have a stigma attached ... to being gay," he said. "This is why this is important. There's a lot of miscommunication and misperception."
A myriad of free concerts and activities will be offered.
You can find out more at carnavaldescouleurs.org.
