MONTREAL -- A child in Granby contracted COVID-19 then visited a municipal pool, city officials warned on Friday.

On March 11, between 6 and 7 p.m., the child frequented Piscine Miner. Health workers are reaching out to swim team coaches, so they can deliver information to the athletes who may have been in the facility at the same time the child was. They asked families who may have been at the facility over the same period to call public health Estrie at 1 877 644-4545.

Granby has closed all its municipal buildings and leisure centres. But they closed on March 12, one day after the infected person attended the municipal pool.

Like many other towns, Granby officials have discouraged and taken measures to prevent person-to-person contact. In some windows along its residential streets, citizens have hung red cloths signalling if they need help. "We encourage you to keep your eyes open in your neighbourhoods and come to the aid of someone who has no loved one to help them," the city wrote on its website.

"We are in close contact with the Public Health Department of Estrie," the town wrote, "and we would like to reiterate that it is essential to respect the very simple instructions issued by the Public Health Department: stay at home. You are doing yourself a service, and you are taking action for your community."