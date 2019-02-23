It’s one of the cheesiest love stories you’ll ever read.

Pascale Richard and her boyfriend Max Valencia fell for one another while traveling in South America.

Valencia, who hails from Argentina, moved to Canada to be with her.

The biggest culture shock he faced? The cheese.

“It was bad,” he said. “Or expensive. The good one was very expensive and the cheap one was pretty lousy compared to what I was used to, living in Argentina and Mexico.”