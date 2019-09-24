Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price was expected to start the team's pre-season game Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs - or at least the collection of mainly minor leaguers who hit the ice wearing Maple Leafs jerseys - but many Habs fans were puzzled when it was prospect Charlie Lindgren who got the start.

Following the Habs' 3-0 loss to the Leafs at the Bell Centre - despite outshooting the Leafs 38-25 - head coach Claude Julien told reporters that Price's absence was due to a bruise on the goalie's hand. Julien wouldn't specify when the injury happened but said Price would be kept off the ice as a precautionary measure for a few days. Julien said he hopes Price will be back on the ice by the end of the week.

Yegor Korshkov scored two of the Leafs' goals, with Darren Archibald chipping in the other.

The loss was the Habs' first of the pre-season, leaving them with a 4-1 record so far. The team has a day off Tuesday; it takes on the Leafs again Wednesday night in Toronto.