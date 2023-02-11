A body found in rubble of burned house in the Bas-St-Laurent

One person died Saturday morning in a fire in Notre-Dame-du-Portage, in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.

Police from the Rivière-du-Loup MRC were called around 3 a.m. to a fire in a residence on Route du Fleuve.

"The fire is now under control," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Sgt Camille Savoie. "A body was found in the rubble of the fire."

She said that "identification procedures will be necessary to confirm the identity of the victim."

Only one resident of the building, a man who lived alone, is still missing. The SQ has not yet confirmed whether he is the victim.

The Rimouski Major Crime Investigation Division, accompanied by a fire scene technician, went to the scene to determine the causes and circumstances of the event.