The CAQ's plans to tighten the rules around cannabis are drawing criticism from the opposition, who say the hearings on Bill 2 are a sham.

The government wants to raise the legal age for smoking it from 18 to 21, and it also wants a province-wide ban on smoking in public spaces.

“I am listening, and we're thinking about what we can do to improve the project,” said Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant, who is in charge of the cannabis crackdown.

Hearings are underway at the National Assembly so interest groups can share their points of view -- but the opposition is calling it a joke.

“The whole exercise is a bit of a circus to be quite honest with you,” said Liberal critic Andre Fortin.

The Liberals are accusing the government of stacking the hearings with groups who support their bill, and dismissing feedback from those who disagree with the minister's plans.

“He's made up his mind from the start. He said before the commission even opened that he wasn't going to make any changes to the legal age for possession of cannabis,” said Fortin.

The Quebec Bar Association is sounding the alarm about the CAQ's proposed age restrictions.

The group wasn't invited to speak at the hearings, but released a statement to the media and submitted a brief to the National Assembly, saying the bill could face a constitutional challenge on the grounds of age discrimination, because the legal age for smoking tobacco and drinking alcohol is 18.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is also challenging the bill, saying the government is infringing on municipal autonomy by trying to restrict smoking in any public setting.

“Municipalities should have the right to decide what makes sense on their territory. I do not believe in “one fit for all.” Montreal is different than Baie-Comeau or Rouyn-Noranda,” she said.

Plante spoke at the hearings on Tuesday night, along with Montreal Police Chief Sylvain Caron, to explain the city's specific situation.

“Sixty per cent of Montrealers are tenants, so it means that we cannot just tell them go and smoke in your home. It doesn't necessarily work that way, because for tenants it's different than if you own your own house,” Plante said.

Carmant said there are solutions.

“I think there are other ways to adjust to the realities of different municipalities rather than having everybody smoke in the streets,” he said.

Plante said that decision should be hers to make.