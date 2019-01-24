

Montreal musician Kid Koala is back with the second volume of the ‘Music to Draw To’ series.

Called Music To Draw To: IO, he's launching it with four performances at the SAT.

“It's going to be like a big brain massage,” he said. “Come unplug from the chaos, come join us in the Satosphere. We have little tables for everybody to sit at so they can draw, or knit, or do their taxes – whatever they want to do.”

Karina Bleau serves as the chemical puppeteer for the sets, using household items and technology to create a mesmerizing, meditative atmosphere inside the SAT’s domed art space.

“I’m very inspired by all the cosmic imagery that exists, so I try to transfer all the natural phenomenon on a microspace to share with people what they see outside,” she said.

Soundscapes are created on rare synthesizers, with a sprinkling of flea-market guitar to create that Kid Koala kind of juxtaposition.

Trixie Whitley is featured on many of the tracks and will also be at the SAT.

The album is available worldwide Friday.



There are two shows Thursday and two Friday. Details here.



