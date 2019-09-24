A bathroom at a Quebec City cafe is Number 2 on a list of Canada's best restrooms
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:55PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:21PM EDT
Latest Montreal News
- Ten Quebec universities have declared a climate emergency
- Longueuil police are looking for a suspect in a violent crime who may be in Mexico now
- Freeland 'shocked' by comments made by Syria's honorary consul in Montreal
- Bombardier gets the go-ahead for new business jets
- Kevin O'Leary's wife charged in fatal Ontario boat crash