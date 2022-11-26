A 93-year-old woman has died after an apartment fire in Montreal's West Island.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that she was found in an apartment that caught fire around 6:25 a.m. on Friday morning on Gouin Boulevard West near St-John's Street in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

The Montreal fire department said the damage was limited to her apartment. Other residents' apartments were evacuated, but they were able to return shortly after the fire was put out.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died later.

Police say the fire was likely accidental, and there were no other injuries.