COTEAU-DU-LAC, QUE. -- A driver lost her life after being involved in a roadside collision in Coteau-du-Lac, Monteregie, about 45 minutes west of Montreal Thursday night.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) was called to route 201 in the evening after recieving an accident report.

On the scene, police officers found a vehicle in a precarious situation with an unconscious woman behind the wheel.

The car swerved off the road and the vehicle became stuck between trees and a stream.

On Friday, SQ Constable Nancy Fournier added that there were no signs of braking or skidding on the roadway.

The woman was transported to the hospital around 10:35 p.m. in critical condition.

The SQ confirmed the 78-year-old woman's death Friday morning.

Officers needed to perform several manoeuvers to stabilize the vehicle before they were able to transport the woman to a hospital.

She was alone in the car.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.