VAL-D'OR, QUE. -- A 61-year-old man from Val-d'Or has died after losing control of his motorcycle on a curve Friday night in Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Quebec.

The accident occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Highway 111, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

"The 61-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead," said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

The victim was identified as Jacques Rossignol, a resident of Val-d'Or.

A SQ officer specialized in collision investigation analyzed the scene, and traffic was alternating for several hours in the area, Dorsainville said.

The SQ investigation is continuing to determine what caused the fatal crash.