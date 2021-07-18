MONTREAL -- A man has died after being found unconscious on the grassy Parc Ave. median in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) said they received a call around 7 a.m. about a man lying unconscious on the median north of du Pins Ave. in the city's Plateau borough.

"The 60-year-old man died," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "There is no indication that this was a criminal event. There is no sign of violence."

The file was transferred to the coroner's office where an autopsy will be performed.