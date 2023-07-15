A 19-year-old man was injured in a fight in the middle of the night in Montreal

A 19-year-old man had to be taken to hospital after a brawl involving several people escalated on Friday night in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough of Montreal.

The fight broke out at around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Crémazie Boulevard East and 13th Avenue in the Saint-Michel district.

At the time, Montreal police (SPVM) received a call reporting a fight involving "various individuals."

On arrival at the scene, police officers assisted a 19-year-old man with upper-body injuries, possibly caused by a stab wound.

The injured man was conscious when he was taken to hospital and his life is not thought to be in danger.

"The reasons for the armed attack are not known. A crime scene has therefore been set up to allow our SPVM investigators to visit the scene to carry out a full analysis and try to understand the circumstances surrounding this event," said SPVM spokesperson Constable Julien Lévesque.

No arrests had been made in this case by early Saturday morning, but the SPVM's investigation was still underway.