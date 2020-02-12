MONTREAL -- A 17-year-old was stabbed on Wednesday in a park in Ahuntsic, Montreal police said.

An altercation between the victim and one or several suspects deteriorated around noon in a park near the corner of Sauve and D'Auteuil Streets, SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said.

One of the suspects used a sharp object to stab the 17-year-old, the spokesperson continued.

Police received a 911 call and rushed to the scene. First responders transported him to the hospital. He was conscious, and the police didn't fear for his life.

Investigators erected a perimeter and canvassed the area, looking for clues, later on Wednesday. A canine unit was also on the scene, Brabant said.

Police have yet to make any arrests.