Health Minister Gaetan Barrette announced Friday morning that Charles Lemoyne hospital on the South Shore will be getting a “long overdue” upgrade.

Barrette said the population on the South Shore is increasing, and the funding the hospital received in previous years didn’t reflect that increase.

Nearly $4 million of the $130 million investment will go towards the development of a new wing with an additional 25 beds.

Another $4 million will go towards a wing containing all outpatient clinics, including surgical and pre-op clinics.

But the highlight of the announcement, according to Barrette, is the $123 million invested in the construction of a building for operations, including 13-15 new operating rooms and facilities for day surgery and post-op services.

The hospital as a whole, he said, will be receiving more surgical services,

A move he believes is necessary in order to fix the lack of funding the hospital has received over a number of years.

“This year, we corrected that we injected an additional $118 million per year – recurrent – it’s an increase of the basis on which we increase every year,” Barrette told reporters Friday,

“Thirty seven of that $118 million is coming to the CIUSSS-Monteregie-Sud to correct those imbalances that some from the fact that there is a significant increase in population,” he added.