MONTREAL -- A 13-year-old girl has gone missing, Longueuil police said on Monday.

The girl, Aly Sotomayor Flores, was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 26, in the evening, in Brossard.

She is 5 foot 2, weighs about 121 lbs., has short blonde hair, green eyes, speaks English and has a nose piercing.

Her safety could be compromised, the police force wrote on Facebook. Anyone who has seen or has information about Sotomayor Flores is asked to call 911 immediately.

The case's reference number is LGM-200127-022.

Aly Sotomayor Flroes (Longueuil Police)