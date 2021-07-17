MONTREAL -- A young teenager has died after being found unconscious in a public pool in Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said that police received a 911 call around 4 a.m. Saturday about a 13-year-old boy, who was found in the Maisonneuve Pool in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

"When the police arrived at the pool, they took the young man out of the pool, he was transported to the hospital in critical condition," said Chevrefils.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital and the file was transferred to the coroner's office.

The SPVM is assisting the coroner, who will lead the investigation into the teen's death.