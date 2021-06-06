SAINT-ARSENE, QUE -- A 12-year-old boy who was riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is in critical condition after he went off the road Saturday afternoon in Saint-Arsene, in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.

The accident occurred on the Route de l'Eglise around 2:30 pm.

The 20-year-old driver lost control of the ATV and ended up in the ditch after flipping the vehicle.

The young passenger was ejected and seriously injured, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ). He is in critical condition in the hospital.

The driver escaped without serious injury.

An SQ investigator is currently on the scene to analyze the accident.