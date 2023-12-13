97 statements of offence issued to 11 Quebec companies regarding temporary foreign workers

Reports of abuse by temporary foreign workers have led the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité au travail (CNESST) to issue 97 statements of offence to 11 companies in 2023.

CNESST President and CEO Manuelle Oudar confirmed the information at a press conference in Quebec City with Labour Minister Jean Boulet.

The two applauded the CNESST's work this year to better protect temporary foreign workers who are "vulnerable to risks" and "unaware of labour standards."

The number of temporary foreign workers in Quebec has tripled since 2015.

Once predominantely working in agriculture, they now work in manufacturing, hotels, accommodation, retail and food processing.

"They have the same rights and obligations as any other Quebec worker," said Boulet, adding that Bombardier Recreational Products, accused of underpaying its Mexican workers, received 41 out of 97 statements of offence this year.

In 2022, the CNESST issued 14 statements of offence.

Asked whether the temporary foreign worker program was "modern slavery," as UN Special Rapporteur Tomoya Obokata described it, Boulet said there was "room for improvement."

He said in September, the government asked the Commission des partenaires du marché du travail (CPMT) to assess the impact of the so-called "closed" work permit when it comes to the Quebec labour market and on workers.

This type of work permit has long been criticized for tying temporary foreign workers to a single employer.

In recent months, several cases of abuse have been reported in the media.

However, since 2019, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has granted open work permits to vulnerable workers (abused, victims of violence or at risk of violence).

"We will wait for the CPMT's recommendations," said Boulet on Tuesday.

WORK-RELATED INJURIES

The minister also reported an increase in work accidents and occupational illnesses among temporary foreign workers.

The number of reported occupational injuries has risen from 1,193 in 2018 to 2,176 in 2020 and 3,541 in 2022.

Boulet said this could be because there are more temporary workers than ever, and the CNESST is watching them more closely.

"This is bad news, (...) but good news, because they can benefit from compensation and all the rehabilitation services provided by the CNESST," he said.

Last March, Boulet announced that the CNESST was expanding the activities of its prevention squad to reach workers and employers in different sectors.

This summer, cohort of a dozen prevention officers was added to the team.

Since March, the CNESST has given 286 workshops, raising awareness among 2,500 temporary foreign workers in 300 companies.

In addition, nearly 1,000 employers have benefited from personalized advice.

The CNESST says it is also systematically checking employment and recruitment agencies to detect those without permits.