    • 94-year-old Montrealer not seen since Saturday morning

    94-year-old Montreal woman Cecile Laurin has not been seen since Saturday morning

    Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 94-year-old Cecile Laurin, who has been missing since Saturday morning.

    Laurin was last seen in the Ville-Marie borough. Police say she lives with Alzheimer's and sometimes has trouble orienting herself.

    "For this reason, investigators fear for her safety," read a police advisory.

    Laurin is white, is five feet one inch tall, has blue eyes and white hair. She speaks French.

    She was last seen wearing a green coat, a blue sweater, black pants, black shoes, black sunglasses. Police say Laurin uses a cane to walk.

    Anyone with information on her location should call 911.  

