94-year-old Montrealer not seen since Saturday morning

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 94-year-old Cecile Laurin, who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Laurin was last seen in the Ville-Marie borough. Police say she lives with Alzheimer's and sometimes has trouble orienting herself.

"For this reason, investigators fear for her safety," read a police advisory.

Laurin is white, is five feet one inch tall, has blue eyes and white hair. She speaks French.

She was last seen wearing a green coat, a blue sweater, black pants, black shoes, black sunglasses. Police say Laurin uses a cane to walk.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911.