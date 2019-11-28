MONTREAL -- A 93-year-old man is in hospital after a collision in Montreal’s Plateau Mont-Royal borough.

Police received a 911 call at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday about the incident, on Parc Avenue and Prince Arthur Street.

A 43-year-old driver was heading north on Parc Avenue when he collided with the senior.

“He [the pedestrian] was crossing a few metres south of the intersection,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

“The pedestrian sustained multiple injuries, including one really serious one to his head. From the doctors, we fear for his life.”

Investigators are looking into the collision, but say speed and alcohol do not seem to be a factor.