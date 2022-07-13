93-year-old cyclist succumbs to injuries after car accident in Montreal

A 93-year-old cyclist has died after he was struck by a car in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.

Police received a 911 call at around 12:15 p.m. concerning the incident which left the cyclist in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

According to initial information, police say, it appears the cyclist tried to maneuver between the vehicle and the trailer behind it.

The 57-year-old driver was not injured.

Investigators erected a perimeter around the scene as they worked to determine the details of the incident.

Officers do not think excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.