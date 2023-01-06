92-year-old man spends 3 days in ER hallway with fractured vertebra
A Westmount family's year began in frustration they are hoping that few need to go through the same ordeal after a man in his 90s spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain.
Valerie Schwartz and her two sisters spent New Year's Day doing their best to help their 92-year-old father, Earl, after he suffered a serious injury. Valerie said he could not move or get out of bed and he required an ambulance.
"He was screaming in agony, and he has a pretty high pain tolerance; he's not one to complain," said Valerie.
The ambulance took him to the Montreal General Hospital, where Earl's doctor works, physicians determined that Earl had a compression fracture of the vertebrae due to osteoporosis. He was then put on a gurney in a hallway near a stairwell door, where he spent the next three days directly under a light.
"People are coming in and out, sleeping on the floor," said Valerie, describing the Kafka-esque scene.
Lying directly underneath the light without break for three days meant Earl could not sleep properly, and he became very agitated.
"He became delirious," said Valerie. "The three days that he was there, aged him by about five years."
Valerie and her two sisters stayed by their father's side throughout the ordeal, helping with toileting duties as no PABs or nurses were available to assist, she said.
After about 48 hours when nothing was happening, the daughters considered leaving.
"At one point, we just said, 'let's just go home,'" said Valerie. "We decided not to because if you leave, you lose your spot in the queue."
She had no complaints about the hospital staff but could clearly see that they were doing their best.
"They are so overworked, very polite, very professional," she said. "They were trying."
The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) runs the Montreal General and has witnessed ERs pushing and going beyond capacity in recent months.
"High volumes in emergency departments (ED) have been observed throughout the healthcare system, a situation caused by a number of factors, including three viruses circulating at once," said media relations advisor Rebecca Burns. "In addition, the MUHC follows patients for specialized care (cancer and other diagnoses), and those patients might come to the ED if their situation deteriorates and require medical attention. Furthermore, with fewer beds than we had before 2015, ED patients can sometimes experience a delay when waiting to be admitted to a floor."
The Montreal General Hospital. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
In addition, the hospital said seriously ill patients are treated first and all are triaged upon arrival in the department, leading to longer wait times for other patients.
After three days, Earl was admitted into a private room that was quiet and allowed him to rest.
"He got to catch up on his sleep, but it does take its toll," said Valerie. "He's better, but he's still a little confused."
He returned home Friday with some painkillers and will follow up with his doctor in the near future to determine a care routine. Valerie said the doctors determined that surgery was not the best option at the moment.
The family, however, will need to now arrange care for Earl as his wife Stephane, 85, broke her hip three weeks ago and can only assist in a limited capacity.
Earl Schwartz, 92, and his wife Stephane, 85, both suffered injuries severely limiting their mobility over the holidays. They are going to need to determine how to care for one another in the coming months. SOUCE: Valerie Schwartz
Dr. Ariane Murray of Montreal's Regional General Medicine Department (RGMD) said patients should try to avoid emergency departments if possible by calling 811, seeing a pharmacist or optometrist for an eye problem. For those with a family doctor, Murray suggested calling the clinic.
Valerie said 811 was not an option as her father's condition required an immediate medical professional.
"He was in agony, screaming in pain," she said.
