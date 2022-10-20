90-year-old woman dies after attack in seniors residence west of Montreal

VAUDRUEIL-DORION -

Quebec provincial police say a 90-year-old woman has died following an assault at a seniors residence on Wednesday by an 82-year-old man who is now under arrest.

Provincial police say the suspect is set to appear at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield today to face a charge to be determined by the Crown.

Police say they received a call at 1 p.m. for an assault at the residence in Vaudreuil-Dorion, just west of Montreal.

They found the woman, identified by police as Annie Di Lauro, dead in her apartment and an injured man.

Investigators determined the man had allegedly been involved in the woman's death.

Police today were not able to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death and could not say whether the victim and the alleged attacker knew each other.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.