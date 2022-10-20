90-year-old woman dead, 82-year-old man facing murder charges after attack at Quebec seniors' residence

VAUDRUEIL-DORION -

A 90-year-old woman is dead and an 82-year-old man is facing murder charges following an assault at a seniors' residence west of Montreal.

Brian Paul Dennison is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the assault. He is set to appear Thursday at the courthouse in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

Police say they received a call at 1 p.m. Wednesday about an assault at a seniors’ home in Vaudreuil-Dorion. They found the woman dead in her apartment along with an injured man, who investigators say was involved in her death.

The victim has been identified as Annie Dilauro.

Police were not yet able to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and could not say whether the victim and the alleged attacker knew each other.

