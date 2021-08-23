MONTREAL -- A nine-year-old boy, as well as four adults, were injured in a shooting in Contrecoeur, a small municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.

According to Quebec provincial police, the incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a suspect opened fire at a vehicle located at the corner of des Pervenches Street and des Pivoines Street.

Following the shooting, officers say the 37-year-old suspect fled the scene and hid in a private residence. He was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the boy, who was standing outside a nearby home at the time of the shooting, is expected to recover from his injuries.

The shooting was a shock to the quiet, tight-knit community.

The driver of the alleged targetted vehicle was badly injured and is in critical condtition. The three others suffered less serious injuries.

It's not yet known if the suspect knew the victims. The suspect is expected to appear in court around 4 p.m. at the Sorel-Tracy, Que. courthouse where he will likely face multiple firearms charges and possibly attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.