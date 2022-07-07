9 fatal crashes in Quebec over long weekends

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say at least nine people were killed in collisions over the two recent long weekends.

They're reminding drivers to be extra vigilant during road trip season.

Due to heavier traffic on Quebec roads, patrol officers "intensified their interventions" from June 24 to 26 and June 30 to July 1, an SQ press release states.

"They particularly targeted speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," it reads.

Quebec has a two-week construction holiday coming up, from July 24 to Aug. 6, when traffic could intensify.

The SQ is cautioning drivers to plan their trips carefully, buckle up and respect the speed limit.