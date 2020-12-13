MONTREAL -- Meet Gisele Levesque. She's 89, she lives in Quebec City, she used to work for the National Bank and she might become the first person in the province to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Monday.

“We are very proud and very happy for our aunt Gisele,” said her niece Justine. “It's a historic moment for her.”

Levesque, who moved into the St-Antoine CHSLD after a hospital stay in March. That long-term care facility is likely to be the first to receive Quebec's initial vaccine doses. While Montreal's Maimonides Geriatric Centre will begin administering doses on Tuesday, Levesque and her fellow residents could receive theirs a day earlier.

“Today, it's our turn to take care of her and we are happy for her that she live through this important time,” said Justine.